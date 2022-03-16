DXdao (DXD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268,258.00

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $448.66 or 0.01092042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $268,258.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars.

