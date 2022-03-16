e-Gulden Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.00266369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001144 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,269 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,093 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

