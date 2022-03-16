E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.19) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €10.85 ($11.92). 8,048,445 shares of the stock traded hands. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.38.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

