East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Up 50.4% in February

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERES stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

