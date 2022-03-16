Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Luis Borgen Sells 46,270 Shares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EBC opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

