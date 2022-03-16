easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,566.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$6.07 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

