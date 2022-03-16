easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,566.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$6.07 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

