EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.