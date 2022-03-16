EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.11. EchoStar shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1,614 shares.

Specifically, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 100.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

