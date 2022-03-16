Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.38

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.38 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 227,065 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECK. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.14) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.14) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £120.79 million and a PE ratio of 43.50.

In related news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,258.78).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

