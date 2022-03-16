Edmp Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 5.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

