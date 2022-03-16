Edmp Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Shares of AMP opened at $279.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

