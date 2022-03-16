Edmp Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

