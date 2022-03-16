Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.0% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.