Edmp Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.