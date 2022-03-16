Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Shares of EIGR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 283.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

