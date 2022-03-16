Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.08

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.08 and last traded at $119.09, with a volume of 40881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

