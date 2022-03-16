Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Reaches $0.0020

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded up 505% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,923.03 and $6.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.