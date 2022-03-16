Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 184,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELDN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 39,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,409. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90.

Several research firms recently commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.