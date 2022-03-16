Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 879,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

