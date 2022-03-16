Elisa Z. Ramirez Purchases 1,030 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PFIS opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $359.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

