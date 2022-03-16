Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

EARN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of EARN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 5,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,129. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

