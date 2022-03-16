Embelton Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:EMB)

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.
Embelton Company Profile (Get Rating)
