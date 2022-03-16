Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,890 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $10.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Embraer by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
