Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,890 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Embraer by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

