Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

