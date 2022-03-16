Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,806,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,189,664. The stock has a market cap of $297.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.