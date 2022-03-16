Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives $14.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter worth about $6,587,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510,932 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

