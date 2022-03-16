Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Joseph Ian Malchow Sells 4,460 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. 2,732,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.
About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
