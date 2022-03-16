Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Joseph Ian Malchow Sells 4,460 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. 2,732,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.