Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $26.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EPD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 242,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,397,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,118,000 after purchasing an additional 241,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 566,006 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

