Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

ENZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.77. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 324.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

