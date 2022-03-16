Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Genesco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $67.22 on Monday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

