Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.09 and traded as low as $12.50. Escalade shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 41,152 shares trading hands.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Escalade by 225.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 192.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

