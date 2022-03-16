ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.