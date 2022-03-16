Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Acquires $526,300.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $526,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00.

NASDAQ ESTA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 120.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

