Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €13.00 to €11.70. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eutelsat Communications traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.38) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

