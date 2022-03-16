Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 420,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,200. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.