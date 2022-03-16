Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 546,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 23.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 264.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 623.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 25,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,991. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

