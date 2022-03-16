EvenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $36,339.27 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,339.27 and $159,647.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.00276934 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004043 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.04 or 0.01282651 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003102 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.