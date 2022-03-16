EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

