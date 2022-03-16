EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
