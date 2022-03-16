Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.04 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

