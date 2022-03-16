Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,889 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

TRV opened at $180.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $180.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

