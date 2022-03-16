Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 16,979 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

