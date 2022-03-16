Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $633,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

