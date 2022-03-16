Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.