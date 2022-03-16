Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVFM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,822. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

