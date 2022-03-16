Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,480,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 25,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

EVFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,822. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 2,488.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

