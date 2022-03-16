Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

