Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 34,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

