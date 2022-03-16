Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $262,837.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,957 shares of company stock worth $20,439,254 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

