Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. StockNews.com cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

