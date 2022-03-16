Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 target price on shares of Exco Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

EXCOF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the designing, development and manufacturing of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.